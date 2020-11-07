Video
Saturday, 7 November, 2020
Mourinho backs Spurs 'legend' Kane to break goals record

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, NOV 6: Jose Mourinho says it is "just a matter of time" before Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' all-time record of 266 goals for Tottenham after the England captain became the third Spurs player to reach the 200 mark.
The 27-year-old brought up his double century -- in his 300th appearance for Spurs -- with his 12th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-1 away win over Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Europa League.
Greaves and Bobby Smith are the only other two players to have scored more for Spurs.
"The numbers make him a club legend, with what he is achieving in the Premier League and all competitions is great for such a young guy," Mourinho told BT Sport.
"Tonight, 45 minutes one goal and one assist (for Lucas Moura's goal, taking Kane to double figures for assists this season). I believe he can. It's just a matter of time."
Kane's first goal for Spurs came in the same competition in 2011 against Ireland's Shamrock Rovers.    -AFP


