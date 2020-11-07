FIFA asked to review controversial handball rule





PARIS, NOV 6: UEFA have asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to change the handball rule to stop "growing frustration" following a spate of penalties awarded for the offence, European football's governing body confirmed on Thursday.In a letter to Infantino, UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin asked that football's lawmakers adjust the handball rule -- which has been in place since March last year -- so that referees can once again judge whether there is intent when a player handles the ball."The attempt to strictly define the cases where handling the ball is an offence has resulted in many unfair decisions which have been met with growing frustration and discomfort by the football community," said Ceferin's letter, which was sent on October 27. -AFP