Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA plan crackdown on agents with new licence idea

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LAUSANNE, NOV 6: FIFA said Thursday they plan to reinstate a licence for players' agents, banning anyone who has been convicted of "corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, sexual abuse or harassment".
The project, started in 2018 and which has major financial implications, should result in a vote by the FIFA Congress and come into force in September 2021.
"We open today the consultation process and before summer, between March and June, the FIFA congress should adopt it. It should be in place as from September 2021," said Emilio Garcia, FIFA's Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.
"We have done our homework, prepared our documents. We think that our draft regulations are in line with Swiss law and with European law."
FIFA, who insist on wanting to "improve transparency and protect players", want to reverse the deregulation of the transfer market completed by the removal in 2015 of the player's agent licence which was at the time being regulated by national bodies.
Faced with the proliferation of intermediaries with varying skill levels, FIFA say potential agents must undergo an initial examination and then annually accrue training "credits".
Candidates must have professional insurance and "never have been convicted of corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, sexual abuse or harassment".
This plan to regulate players' agents has been on FIFA's 'to-do' list since 2018.
Under the new plans, commission will be capped at six percent of the total amount of a player's contracted salary or 10 percent of the transfer amount if the agent is paid by the selling club.
The aim is to avoid arrangements such as the transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016, for which his agent Mino Raiola reportedly received 49 million euros from the three parties, according to revelations from Football Leaks.
However, the subject promises to be an explosive issue.
As early as last year, the Football Agents Forum (FAF), chaired by Raiola, had threatened FIFA with a legal challenge over the capping of commission, seeing it as a violation of freedom of competition.
"Sometimes, big numbers can cause the agent to not act in the best interests of their clients," said James Kitching, FIFA's director of football regulation.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManC face Liverpool showdown, Solskjaer under fire
Ronaldo to make Portugal return against France, Croatia
Mourinho backs Spurs 'legend' Kane to break goals record
FIFA asked to review controversial handball rule
FIFA plan crackdown on agents with new licence idea
Barca look to stir from poor start in La Liga
Kane makes it 200 for Spurs
Maradona to remain in hospital for treatment following surgery: doctor


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft