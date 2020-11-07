Maradona to remain in hospital for treatment following surgery: doctor

OLIVOS, NOV 6: Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is to remain in hospital for several more days to undergo treatment following surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain, his doctor said Thursday.

"We saw that in the postoperative phase Diego had episodes of confusion," Leopoldo Luque told reporters.

Therapists treating Maradona had linked the behaviour to withdrawal symptoms and the necessary treatment would last "a few days," he said.

Luque did not provide details, but Maradona has a long history of drug and alcohol addiction.

Although he has publicly said he no longer uses cocaine, friends and media reports have suggested he remains addicted to alcohol. -AFP





