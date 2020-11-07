BVF mourns death of ex-coach Golam Rosul Khan





Mehedi passed away this morning at a hospital in the city due to Covid-19 infection, said a BVF press release on Friday.

Golam Rosul Khan Mehedi was the former player of national volleyball team and later he has been serving as a member of the federation and coaching committee's secretary with great efficiency. While he was on duty as head coach of men's and women's volleyball teams, Bangladesh volleyball teams achieved several expected successes from some international events. -BSS

































