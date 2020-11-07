LPL gets green light following President's clearance





Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials including its president Shammi Silva, LPL Tournament Director Ravin Wickramaratne met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning, where the latter gave his approval for the tournament to be conducted.

The meeting was also attended by the Health Ministry officials and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksha.

"The President was keen to have the event staged in the country and backed the sports activities be brought to normal," a source, who was present at the meeting, confirmed.

It has also been decided that only a seven-day quarantine will be required for the players and during this period, the players would be able to have training inside the bio-secure bubble.

"The Health Ministry will now issue further guidelines whether the players coming from overseas need to confine in the room for one or two days during this seven-day period."

All matches will be played at Hambantota.

























