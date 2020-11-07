Hornet SC emerge champions in Bangabandhu 3 on 3 basketball





Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Asaduzzaman Kohinoor and its Director General Brigadier General Faqruddin Haider (retd.) were present as the chief guest and special guest respectively in the final and distributed the prizes.

Besides, Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) Vice-President Mainul Ahsan Monju, its General Secretary and South Asian Basketball Association Secretary General Lieutenant Commander AK Sarkar (retd) and BBF treasurer Wasif Ali were, among others, present in the prize distribution ceremony.

The day-long competition, organised by BBF, was held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A total of six-team, split into two groups, took part in the day-long meet.

Grouping:

Group- A - IMC Sport Academy, Jayhawks and Rustics.

Group B - Hornets SC, Untouchaballs and Dhaka Warriors. -BSS































