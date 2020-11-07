Rangpur, Satkhira, Khagrachhori  reach in final round of JFA football





At Dinajpur district stadium in Dinajpur, Rangpur district blanked Panchagarh district by 3-0 goals to reach the final round of the championship.

At Lazmi district stadium in Laxmipur, Khagrachari district defeated Brahmanbaria district by 2-0 goals to reach the final round of the meet.

While at Kushtia district stadium in Kushtia, Satkhira district overpowered host Kushtia district by 2-1 goals to move into the final round.

Meanwhile, in Rafiquddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Kishoreganj district thrashed Netrokona district by 5-0 goals while in the day's another match held at the same venue Mymensingh district blanked Sherpur district by the same identical margin, both reached the final. -BSS































