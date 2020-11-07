

Kazi Tariq yet to put on red & green outfits

The Bangladesh origin booter who was called in the team for the first time had received the injury on Thursday and was not able to do any more practice on Friday after which he had to return to his club Bashundhara Kings.

Tariq was eager to represent the country and practice a lot after getting into the preliminary team. Sadly the injury is going to delay his dream become a reality.

He said, "Unfortunately I cannot stay at the national team's camp due to the injury. My dream will have to wait for now... I will see you in future. Returning to Bashundhara Kings. Enjoyed the time. Thanks to coach and all."

The optimistic one wished to return in the team in good shape.

Only two days back, country's ace midfielder and former skipper Mamunul Islam Mamun was too dropped off the team suffering from an injury. The fans are already talking about the two on the social media. All are wishing them a quick recovery from their injuries and hoping to see them play football soon.

















