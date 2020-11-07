Shakib in city, repeats promise to satiate fans



Shakib Al Hasan speaks at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after his arrival on Friday. photo:: screenshot

The Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of the ICC imposed embargo on all cricketing activities of Shakib on October 29 last year for failing to report spot fixing approaches to him on three occasions. He will start his post-ban career with the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup will be commencing from the 3rd week of the month.

Shakib, 33, has been living with his family in the USA, who came home in September to take preparation for Sri Lanka tour. But after the postponement of the tour, he went back. The all-rounder termed this arrival different since he comes this time with respite. "I've come home with relief this time. I was not relieved during my previous arrival," he told journalist at the airport.

Before homecoming the southpaw cricketer expressed his gratitude to his countrymen and fan-base by a video message couple of days back for staying by his side during his rainy days. He repeats his thankful citation once again. "Now, my responsibility is to give return of love and support I got from people during my bad times," he stated politely.

No sooner he was relieved from the prohibition no latter had he regained his number-1 position on the ICC's ODI all-rounder ranking despite of staying one complete year away from cricket. The gentleman said, "I actually did nothing. I am in the place, I was one year back".

Repeating his target Shakib said, "Trying everyday to development in different areas. My target is to surpass my every best performance."

"I'll try to manage as quickly as possible but I don't want hurries. I need time like others. Hopefully I'll get the time and I'll remake myself by this time," he added.

Bangladesh possibly will resume international cricket from January next year with the home series against West Indies. Shakib also will be seen under national cap from then. He is considering the forthcoming T20 Cup as the stage of preparation for his return in international arena. "I'll be highly benefitted if I can play the whole tournament without any interruption. West Indies are coming next and this tournament is the only platform to prepare for the series," he remarked.































