

Looking for another earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Their tool was the Kepler spacecraft, which was launched in March 2009 on a 3-1/2-year mission to monitor 150,000 stars in a patch of sky in the Milky Way. It looked for tiny dips in starlight caused by an exoplanet passing in front of its home star.

"It's not ET, but it's ET's home," said William Borucki when the mission was launched in March 2009. It was Borucki, an astronomer now retired from NASA's Ames Research Centre, who dreamed up the project and spent two decades convincing NASA to do it.

Before the spacecraft finally gave out in 2018, it had discovered more than 4,000 candidate worlds among those stars. So far, none have shown any sign of life or habitation. (Granted, they are very far away and hard to study.) Extrapolated, that figure suggests that there are billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way galaxy. But how many of those are potentially habitable?

After crunching Kepler's data for two years, a team of 44 astronomers led by Steve Bryson of NASA Ames has landed on what they say is the definitive answer, at least for now. Their paper has been accepted for publication in the Astronomical Journal.

Kepler's formal goal was to measure a number called eta-Earth: the fraction of sunlike stars that have an Earth-size object orbiting them in the "goldilocks" or habitable zone, where it is warm enough for the surface to retain liquid water.

The team calculated that at least one-third, and perhaps as many as 90%, of stars similar in mass and brightness to our sun have rocks like Earth in their habitable zones, with the range reflecting the researchers' confidence in their various methods and assumptions. That is no small bonanza, however you look at it.

According to NASA estimates there are at least 100 billion stars in the Milky Way, of which about 4 billion are sunlike. If only 7% of those stars have habitable planets - a seriously conservative estimate - there could be as many as 300 million potentially habitable Earths out there in the whole Milky Way alone.









"We want to be very conservative in case nature has any surprises regarding habitability," said Ravi Kumar Kopparapu, a researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, and one of the authors of the report. "So we are lowballing the estimates intentionally."

On average, the astronomers calculated, the nearest such planet should be about 20 light-years away, and there should be four of them within 30 light-years or so of the sun.

"It took 11 years from launch to publication, but this is it," said Natalie Batalha, an astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who directed the Kepler mission during most of its life and was one of the authors of the new paper, in a triumphant email. "This is the science result we've all been waiting for - the reason that Kepler was selected for flight in December 2001."

