1.57 lakh tonnes onion to be produced in Rangpur division





The DAE officials said farmers have already started cultivating early tuber variety of onion from mid-October last after cutting short duration Aman rice to harvest those from end of November and reap better profits this season.

"Considering growing demand of onion, the DAE has fixed a record production target of the spicy crop," Acting Additional Director of the DAE at its regional office here Agriculturalist Md. Moniruzzaman told BSS.

Under the programme, farmers will produce 95,207 tonnes of onion from 9,750 hectares of land in five districts of Rangpur agriculture region and 62,000 tonnes from 6,200 hectares of land in three districts of Dinajpur agriculture region in the division.

During the last Rabi season, farmers produced 1.30 lakh tonnes of onion from 13,844 hectares of land in all eight districts under the two agriculture regions of Rangpur division.

The DAE, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture are providing assistance, quality seeds, training and technologies to farmers for triumphant onion cultivation.

Besides, the commercial banks, including Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, are disbursing easy-term agriculture loans among farmers to make the intensive onion and other winter crops' farming programme successful in the division, Moniruzzaman added.









"Meanwhile, farmers have already completed sowing the tuber variety of onion on 400 hectares in the division till Thursday," he also said.

The farmers will continue sowing the tuber variety of onion seeds till December next while transplantation of onion seedlings will end by the mid-February next. -BSS



RANGPUR, Nov 6: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has fixed a record target of producing 1.57 lakh tonnes of onion from 15,950 hectares of land in all eight districts of Rangpur division during the current Rabi season.The DAE officials said farmers have already started cultivating early tuber variety of onion from mid-October last after cutting short duration Aman rice to harvest those from end of November and reap better profits this season."Considering growing demand of onion, the DAE has fixed a record production target of the spicy crop," Acting Additional Director of the DAE at its regional office here Agriculturalist Md. Moniruzzaman told BSS.Under the programme, farmers will produce 95,207 tonnes of onion from 9,750 hectares of land in five districts of Rangpur agriculture region and 62,000 tonnes from 6,200 hectares of land in three districts of Dinajpur agriculture region in the division.During the last Rabi season, farmers produced 1.30 lakh tonnes of onion from 13,844 hectares of land in all eight districts under the two agriculture regions of Rangpur division.The DAE, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture are providing assistance, quality seeds, training and technologies to farmers for triumphant onion cultivation.Besides, the commercial banks, including Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, are disbursing easy-term agriculture loans among farmers to make the intensive onion and other winter crops' farming programme successful in the division, Moniruzzaman added."Meanwhile, farmers have already completed sowing the tuber variety of onion on 400 hectares in the division till Thursday," he also said.The farmers will continue sowing the tuber variety of onion seeds till December next while transplantation of onion seedlings will end by the mid-February next. -BSS