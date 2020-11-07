Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Seminar on Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City at BUET

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Observer Desk

Accident Research Institute (ARI), BUET and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority jointly organised a seminar on ‘Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City: The Roles and Initiatives of DTCA’ at BUET on Thursday. photo: observer

Accident Research Institute (ARI), BUET and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority jointly organised a seminar on ‘Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City: The Roles and Initiatives of DTCA’ at BUET on Thursday. photo: observer

A seminar titled 'Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City: The Roles and Initiatives of DTCA' was held  on Thursday  at Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) at its Council Building jointly organized by Accident Research Institute (ARI), BUET and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).
Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader joined the seminar as Chief Guest through a video conferencing from his residence, says a press release.
Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary, Department of Road Transport and Highways and Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BUET was present as special guests while Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-VC was present as the guest of honour.
Chief gust said that it is possible to prevent road accidents with the joint efforts of all. He said that a total of 6 metro rail routes including subway and flyover will be constructed by 2030.
Metrorail Route-6 is already 52% completed. He said that ARI, BUET has identified 144 black spots across the country to remove the problems. The 4-lane highway spots have already been identified, he added.
BUET VC said that every day in the newspapers, TV channels and other news outlets are seen a gruesome pictures of road accidents. According to ARI, BUET based on police reports an average of 2,500 road accidents occurred in the country in each year and killing more than 3,000 people.
Prof Dr Md Hadiuzzaman, Director, ARI of BUET was presented the keynote speech. The function was presided over by Khandaker Rakibur Rahman, Executive Director of DTCA, ASM Ilias Shah, Additional Executive Director of DTCA delivered the welcoming speech. Dr. Armana Sabiha Huq, Assistant Professor, ARI of BUET was Coordinator of the event.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Looking for another earth? Here are 300 million, maybe
CCC mayoral candidate Freedom Fighter Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call
1.57 lakh tonnes onion to be produced in Rangpur division
Seminar on Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City at BUET
IUJA election today
IAFM hosts workshop on Smart Phone Film Making
Training on C-19 preparedness
Obituary


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft