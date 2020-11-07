Seminar on Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City at BUET



Accident Research Institute (ARI), BUET and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority jointly organised a seminar on ‘Road Safety Problems in Dhaka City: The Roles and Initiatives of DTCA’ at BUET on Thursday. photo: observer

Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader joined the seminar as Chief Guest through a video conferencing from his residence, says a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary, Department of Road Transport and Highways and Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BUET was present as special guests while Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-VC was present as the guest of honour.

Chief gust said that it is possible to prevent road accidents with the joint efforts of all. He said that a total of 6 metro rail routes including subway and flyover will be constructed by 2030.

Metrorail Route-6 is already 52% completed. He said that ARI, BUET has identified 144 black spots across the country to remove the problems. The 4-lane highway spots have already been identified, he added.

BUET VC said that every day in the newspapers, TV channels and other news outlets are seen a gruesome pictures of road accidents. According to ARI, BUET based on police reports an average of 2,500 road accidents occurred in the country in each year and killing more than 3,000 people.

Prof Dr Md Hadiuzzaman, Director, ARI of BUET was presented the keynote speech. The function was presided over by Khandaker Rakibur Rahman, Executive Director of DTCA, ASM Ilias Shah, Additional Executive Director of DTCA delivered the welcoming speech. Dr. Armana Sabiha Huq, Assistant Professor, ARI of BUET was Coordinator of the event.















