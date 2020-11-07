IUJA election today

The election to the executive committee of Islamic University Journalists' Association (IUJA) will be held on the campus today (Saturday).

It will be held at IU Press Corner maintaining social distancing in the morning, IUJA officials said on Friday.

IU Student Advisor Professor M Saidur Rahaman will be the chief election commissioner while Information, Publication and Public Relations office acting Director M Ataul Haque and IUJA former president M Suja Uddin will be the assistant election commissioners.

IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam will announce the result as the chief guest while IU Pro-VC Professor M Shahinoor Rahman and acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif will be present as special guests. -UNB







