Saudi to host F1 GP for first time

JEDDAH, Nov 6: Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will host a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time next year, with a night race in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

"Hosting this event is part of the 'Vision 2030' project, with the support of our leadership and especially His Highness the Crown Prince," Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki said, referring to the kingdom's transformation plan.

Saudi Arabia had been pencilled in for the 2021 season as part of a record 23-race Formula One programme, as the sport seeks to bounce back from a shortened 2020 season that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. -AFP