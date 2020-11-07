Video
News in brief

Chill, Donald, chill: Thunberg

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the U.S. president should "chill" about the election, a riposte to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger management issues.
Commenting on Trump tweeting "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday, as the election race in the United States went to the wire, 17-year-old Thunberg tweeted: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"
The tweet has been liked 1.2 million times so far and re-tweeted 266,000 times. Trump took to Twitter in December last year after Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year for 2019, mocking the 17-year-old in exactly the same manner for her impassioned pleas to governments to act to stop global warming.    -REUTERS


