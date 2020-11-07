Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

NZ’s Ardern sworn in for second term

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WELLINGTON, Nov 6: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term Friday, as final election results showed her landslide victory was even bigger than previously thought.
The charismatic leader and her ministers made their oaths of office in English and Maori during a ceremony at Wellington's Government House.
"I would say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand," Ardern said, gesturing to her gathered team, in which women and Maori are strongly represented.
"They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country."
Ardern, 40, leveraged her success battling Covid-19 into an unprecedented majority at the October 17 election, leading her centre-left Labour Party to its biggest win since World War II.
Final results released Friday showed Ardern won 50.0 percent of the vote, up from 49.0 on election night, giving her 65 seats in the 120-strong parliament, rather than 64.
The main opposition National Party saw its seats reduced from 35 to 33, prompting campaign director Gerry Brownlee to step down as deputy party leader.
Ardern said she had a clear mandate for reform, although her priorities were containing Covid-19 and rebuilding the virus-damaged    economy.
The pandemic is one of a string of emergencies that tested Ardern's leadership during a torrid first term, after she rode to an unexpected victory in 2017 polls on the back of a wave of support dubbed "Jacinda-mania".
She displayed both empathy and decisive action on gun control after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosques attack last year.
Ardern again found herself comforting a shocked nation when a volcanic eruption at White Island, also known as Whakaari, killed 21 people and left dozens more with horrific burns.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi to host F1 GP for first time
Chill, Donald, chill: Thunberg
US campaigns cost record $14b
NZ’s Ardern sworn in for second term
‘Putin’s NOT quitting’ in January
Record number of women to serve in the next US Congress
One-by-one: Why is the US vote count so slow?
Trump loses legal fight in Georgia, Michigan


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft