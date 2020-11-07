‘Putin’s NOT quitting’ in January





The 68-year-old strongman's future has been the subject of increasing speculation after prominent critic Professor Valery Solovei suggested the leader had Parkinson's and that his family - and lover Alina Kabaeva - had urged him to retire in the new year.

But on Friday morning, Kremlin spokesman and deputy chief of staff Dmitry Peskov insisted Putin was in 'excellent health' and dismissed the claims as 'complete nonsense'.

Asked if Putin was planning to step down in the near future as Solovei had suggested, Peskov said 'no' adding: 'Everything is fine with the President.'

It comes as it emerged that Putin is making retirement plans by introducing a new bill which would make him a senator for life and guarantee him life-long immunity after office.

Peskov's denial came after Solovei last night said that Putin's gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva, as well as his daughters Maria Vorontsova, 35, Katerina Tikhonova, 34, were urging him to step down.

Footage has circulated in Russia of Putin's legs moving around as he gripped onto the armrest of a chair, suggesting his ill health. Eyes are also drawn to a twitching pen in the former KGB operative's fingers and a cup which analysts have suggested were filled with painkillers.

It is not the first time that people have speculated that Putin may be suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Others have previously noted his 'gunslinger's gait' - a clearly reduced right arm swing compared to his left, giving him a lilting swagger.

An asymmetrically reduced arm swing is a classic feature of Parkinson's and can manifest in 'clinically intact subjects with a predisposition to later develop' the disease, according to the British Medical Journal.

'There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,' Solovei said. He suggested a new prime minister will soon be appointed by Putin who will be 'groomed' to takeover.

It comes as Putin is introducing plans to guarantee him immunity after office, which state-run RT media say will be seen 'as a sign that the groundwork is being laid for an eventual transition of power in Russia'.

Putin and any subsequent ex-president will be permitted within three months of leaving the presidency to become a member of the Federation Council, the country's upper house or senate, for life. -MAIL ONLINE



















