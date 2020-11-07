Video
Biden gets more security as Trump doesn’t plan to concede

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Nov 6: The US Secret Service has increased its protective bubble around Joe Biden as chances increased that he will be the next US president, the Washington Post reported Friday.
The Secret Service sent an extra squad of agents to Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware as expectations rose that the Democratic candidate would be able to declare victory over President Donald Trump as early as Friday, the Post reported.
The Secret Service, an agency under the Department of Homeland Security, is in charge or protecting the White House and senior government officials, visiting high officials, and others. It had already deployed some agents to protect Biden around early July after he triumphed in the Democratic Party's presidential       primaries.
As a former vice president, Biden could have requested Secret Service protection before then, but reportedly did not. If Biden becomes president-elect, Secret Service protection is expected to ramp up to a higher level.
The incumbent president would be the first presidential candidate to refuse the ceremonious concession in as Trump faces the possibility of being a one-term president, the boorish leader is reportedly planning not to concede to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, if the former vice president is victorious in the 2020 general election.
According to CBS News, Trump may break a 124-year American tradition by not giving a concession speech in the now likely event that Biden is elected the 46th president of the United States.
The Associated Press currently has Biden with 264 electoral college votes (other outlets have him at 253) to Trump's 214. If Biden reaches the 270 mark, he will be declared president-elect.
Trump, who declined to a peaceful transfer of power in the weeks leading up to Election Day, would do away with a long tradition of acknowledging defeat by their political opponent. While it's not a part of U.S. law or the Constitution, the conventional gesture has been employed by presidential candidates as far back as 1896, according to USA Today.
Essentially, concessions are meant to preserve American democracy and unite the country after a hard-fought contest.
Trump caused shock on Thursday night after holding a press conference at the White House where he fabricated accusations in an attempt to sow doubt on the legitimacy of the        election.    -AFP


