Three fined for selling meat of sick cow

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 6: A mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abu Russell fined three persons for selling meat of a sick cow in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Of them, cow owner Aynal Haque of Mamudpur Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila was fined Tk 10,000, butcher Mokbul Hossen Tk 5,000 and a village doctor Rezaul Karim Tk 20,000.

Later, the seized meat was destroyed.

At that time, Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Golam Mostofa was also present.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tomal Hossen said the drive will continue.