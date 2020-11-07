Video
Saturday, 7 November, 2020
Bean growers becoming self-reliant at Dumuria

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 6: Farmers in Dumuria Upazila of the district are becoming self-reliant cultivating bean.
There are bean orchards in almost everywhere at Atlia and Kharnia unions of the upazila. In remote areas, the commercial bean farming is on the rise.
For long two eras, local farmers have been growing vegetables in arable lands and along leased enclosures here at own initiative. In the last several years, bean farming has been added to the existing cultivation of all types of vegetables. Bean cultivation is increasing every year.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen said, as per Department of Agricultural Extension, bean has been cultivated in 150 hectares of lands in these two unions this year.
A recent visit found bean fields at different villages like Bharatia, Gobindakati, Kathaltala, Chuknagar, Tipna, Mechhagana, Bhadradia, Panchpota, Gonali and Bamundia. Each family is cultivating bean in different systems.
Locals said most of the enclosure banks and fallow lands are suitable for bean farming.
A grower Molla Aziz of Tipna Village said, "I have cultivated white variety of bean in one bigha land this year. I am hoping a brisk profit from full scale bean sale. I made good profits in the past years too."
Grower Atiar Rahman of Bamundia Village said bean farming requires much physical labour. Compared to other vegetables, it needs a bit more nurturing. But still it gives good yield.
Farmers said this year per bigha farming cost of bean is Tk 20 to 25 thousand. If the yield and the market price are good, beans of per bigha can be sold at Tk one lakh.
Grower Imrojit Mondal of Bharatia Village said sale from his one-bigha bean field has begun. If the current market price continues, he will benefit much.
Another Mizanur Rahman of Shovna Village said he is lifting his cost from the sale of bean in two-bigha lands.
It was found that beans are arriving at local markets in full swing. Wholesalers from Dhaka and Barishal buy most of the beans from here. Every day 30 to 40 trucks are loaded with beans here.
Farmers said they cultivate beans taking loans in instalments from NGOs and fertiliser traders.
They demanded if they are given flexible loans and provided with training, they will be able to stimulate the economy of entire Khulna District. At the same, their socio-economic dignity will be enhanced.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
