Madrasa super gets life term for rape





Judge of District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Md Nure Alam declared the verdict against Maolana Ilias Jomadder, 56, super of a madrasa in Sharankhola Upazila of the district and a resident of Purba Rajapur Village in the upazila.

As per the case in brief, the convict tactfully raped the girl of class five on August 8, 2019.

On August 19, the girl's father, a rickshaw van puller, filed a case with Sharankhola Police Station against the super.

Member of Police Bureau of Investigation arrested him from Katakhali area of Fakirhat Upazila in the district on October 17, 2019.

Investigation Officer of the case Md Abu Sayed submitted charge sheet on November 13, 2019.





















BAGERHAT, Nov 6: A court here on Thursday sentenced a madrasa super to life-term jail and fined Tk 20,000, in default to suffer one more year's rigorous imprisonment for raping a madrasa girl.Judge of District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Md Nure Alam declared the verdict against Maolana Ilias Jomadder, 56, super of a madrasa in Sharankhola Upazila of the district and a resident of Purba Rajapur Village in the upazila.As per the case in brief, the convict tactfully raped the girl of class five on August 8, 2019.On August 19, the girl's father, a rickshaw van puller, filed a case with Sharankhola Police Station against the super.Member of Police Bureau of Investigation arrested him from Katakhali area of Fakirhat Upazila in the district on October 17, 2019.Investigation Officer of the case Md Abu Sayed submitted charge sheet on November 13, 2019.