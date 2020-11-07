Video
Home Countryside

19 nabbed on different charges in 6 dists

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

A total of 19 people were arrested on different charges in six districts- Laxmipur, Cox's Bazar, Natore, Patuakhali, Brahmanbaria and Noakhali, in three days.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested four frauds with fake gold bars in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested persons are: Md Sumon, 25, son of Ali Ershad of Pashchim Char Seeta area in Ramgati, Md Razib, 26, son of Shah Alam of Char Pagla area in Kamalnagar, Abdul Hashim, 30, son of Md Ali of Char Monsha area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Md Selim, 45, son of Hasanuzzaman of Kaliarchar area in Laksham Upazila of Cumilla.
Police sources said the arrested looted gold ornaments worth about Tk 20,000 and Tk 3,200 in cash from a woman provoking her to give gold bars in the upazila in the afternoon.
Later, the victim's son along with locals caught the frauds and informed police.
Being informed, police arrested them with the looted ornaments and three fake gold bars. Ramgati Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were produced before the court after filing of a case against them.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya youth has been detained along with a firearm at Kutupalang Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested is Noor Mohammad, 20, son of Syedul Amin, a resident of Kutupalang Camp in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, 15 Ansar Battalion members raided G Block in the camp at around 11pm and caught him.  
A homemade firearm was also recovered from his possession.
Later, Noor Mohammad was handed over to the 14 APBn.
Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanjur confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Arms Act was filed in this connection.
NATORE: A mobile court arrested two fake physicians from the district town on Tuesday.
They are Mizanur Rahman and Humayara Akhter of Uttarbango Health Care Centre at Kanaikhali Mahalla in the town. The court comprising the district administration and the National Security Intelligence, district office and led by Executive Magistrate Soma Khatun raided the hospital and arrested the two.
Later, the court sentenced them to six-month jail and fined each Tk 50,000.
They have been doing false practice for long, and used to give fake certificates to the patients without any test, the court sources said.  At the same time the court also sealed off the hospital.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police have arrested a union parishad (UP) member from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday in a case filed for beating a government official.
Arrested Shahin Hawlader is the chairman of Kanakdia UP and union Awami League general secretary.
The law enforcers arrested Shahin Hawlader from Barishal Launch Ghat at early hours, said Bauphal PS Inspector (Investigation) Al Mamun.
The PS OC Mostafizur Rahman said they arrested him using information technology. He is now under police custody and will be produced before a court, the OC added.
On October 5, UP Chairman Shahin called Deputy Assistant Plant Protection Officer Ansar Uddin to Kanakdia Bazaar and beat him up.
BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14, Bhairab Camp, in a drive, arrested two persons along with two foreign revolvers and three rounds of bullet from Fulbaria Bus Stand area of the district town on Monday evening.
The arrested are Md Jewel, 32, son of Abdul Jalil of Uttar Mourail of the town, and Sohag, 29, son of Ershad Mia of Haluapara area in Sarail Upazila of the district. RAB-14 Bhairab Camp Assistant Director Mohammad Belayet Hossen informed this in a press release on Tuesday noon.
A case under the Arms Act was filed in this connection with Brahmanbaria Sadar PS, said the press release.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI:  Police, in a drive, arrested nine gamblers from Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested persons are Sumon, Saiful, Sohag, Abdul Mannan, Mostafa, Abdul Mumin, Abdul Kader Kiron, Abdur Rahim and Ismail Hossain Sujon. They all are residents of Kesharpar Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kesharpar Union Club area at around 9am and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.


19 nabbed on different charges in 6 dists
