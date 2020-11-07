Video
Obituary

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Md Nurnabi Chowdhury

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Nurnabi Chowdhury died of old age complications at his home in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday. He was 85.
Ater his namaz-e-janaja, he was buried with state honour at family graveyard in Char Jangalia area of the upazila on Friday morning. He left wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Parul Rani
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Birangana Parul Rani died of old age complications at home in Patharghata Upazila of the district at around 8:45 pm on Thursday. She was 90.
She was buried with state honour at around 10am on Friday in the presence of Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrina Sultana, Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Police Station Mohammad Shahab Uddin and Deputy Commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Command MA Khaleq. Her husband Manorhar Mistri and son Manmath were valiant FFs.

Md Sirajul Islam
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Md Sirajul Islam (Hiru Mia), president of Digha Union Awami League (AL) in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district, died from heart attack under treatment at Heart Foundation Hospital in Dhaka at 4:30am on Thursday. He was 65.
Lawmaker of Magura-1 Constituency Advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhar and of Magura-2 Constituency Dr Sree Biren Sikder condoled the deceased's family members in this connection.

Aminul Islam Manju Mondol
KURIGRAM: FF Aminul Islam Manju Mondol was buried at Ghogadah in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday with state honour following his death. He was the wartime organiser and former president of District Unit AL.
He was first taken to district AL's office in the morning and after that, he was taken to Central Shaheed Minar premises where he was paid respect.
After that, he was given guard of honour at Majida Adarsha Degree College field and his first namaz-e-janaja was held there.
Later, he was taken to his village home in Ghogadah where he was buried at the family graveyard after a second namaz-e-janaja.


