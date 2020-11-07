Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





MUNSHIGANJ: A woman and her grandson were killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Minu Mollik, 70, and her grandson Achin Mollik, 8.

Local sources said a speeding car hit the duo in Hansara Schoolgate area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway about 9:30am, while they were crossing the road, leaving the boy dead on the spot and Minu seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Angered by the accident, local people blocked the road, disrupting traffic on the highway for an hour.

Later, they removed the barricade following police intervention.

BARISHAL: A trader was killed in a road accident on the Lakutia Road in the city on Thursday noon.

Deceased Fazlu Khan, 55, was a resident of Chandpasha area in Babuganj Upazila of the district.

Airport PS OC Zahid Bin Alam said Fazlu was returning home from the city riding a battery-run auto-rickshaw. On the way in Sarashi Orphanage area it overturned, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Rakib Hasan, 11, was the son of Russell Mia of Nagada Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the body was standing beside a road near their house at noon. At that time, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit the boy, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.



















