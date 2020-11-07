Video
Two drown in two districts

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Two persons drowned and another went missing in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Gopalganj, on Thursday.
HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A fisherman drowned and another went missing in a boat capsize in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Omar Jaldas, 15, son of Premlal Majhi, a resident of Atharo Beki Village under Tamoroddi Union.
Local sources said a fishing boat carrying five fishermen was capsized in the river in No. 11 Nijhum Dwip Union at night, which left Omar drowned and another missing. The missing fisherman is Milon, 18, son of Surya Majhi.
GOPALGANJ: An elderly man drowned in a canal in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Thandu Sheikh, 65, was a resident of Tegharia Village in the upazila. Kashiani Upazila Health Complex on-duty physician Dr Afia said Thandu Sheikh fell in a canal near his house at noon while cleaning water hyacinth. Locals rescued and rushed him to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.


