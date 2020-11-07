

Fishers getting less hilsas in Bhola after 22-day ban ends

Wholesalers and consumers are buying hilsas at higher prices.

A visit to different fishing ghats in the district found fishing trawlers coming one after another. After fishing for the whole night, they are returning with less than expected catches. As a result, they are counting losses, said fishing and trading sources.

Of the netted hilsas, 30 per cent are mother hilsas. But, these are selling at higher prices.

Fisher Shafiq Majhi at Tulatoli ghat said, their eight fishers went to the sea with oil and food worth Tk 6,000. But they got a profit of Tk 200 each from the sales of their catches.

It was echoed by fishers Ratan Majhi and Hossen Majhi.

A wholesaler Jamal Bepary at Ilisha ghat in Bhola Sadar Upazila said hilsa weighing 1,100 to 1,200 grams is selling at Tk 4,000 to 4,500 per hali (four pieces), hilsa weighing 700 to 800 grams is selling at Tk 2,500 to 3,000 per hali, and hilsa weighing 500 to 600 grams is selling at Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 per hali.

These hilsas are beyond the purchasing capacities of many, but there is nothing to do in this connection, he pointed out.

As the price is higher but the supply is less, so the local fishing ghats are yet to get momentum, he added.

Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Asaduzzaman said, for fishers' awareness and proper distribution of VGF rice among them, this year's mother hilsa preservation campaign has been successful by 100 per cent.

The ban was imposed from October 14. At that time, hilsa transporting, selling and preserving were suspended. The registered fishermen were given 20 kg of rice each. Yet their families faced hardship, said fishers.



















