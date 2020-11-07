Video
Eleven more contract corona in 2 districts

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Eleven more people were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Thakurgaon and Bhola, on Thursday.
THAKURGAON: Three more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,257 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed this on Thursday evening.
Of the newly infected persons, two are in Sadar and one in Pirganj   upazilas.
The samples sent to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for test in the last 24 hours came in hand on the day where three persons were found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 1,039 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 23 died of it in the district.
BHOLA: Eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 815 here.
CS office sources confirmed the information on Thursday.
Of the newly infected, seven persons are in Sadar and one in Lalmohan upazilas.
A total of 32 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours, where eight persons tested positive.




So far, 738 people have recovered from the virus while seven died of it and 40 died with the virus symptoms in the district.




