

Juice extractors busy preparing date trees in Rajshahi

The winter started appearing. Targeting the season, the extractors have started preparing the trees.

Yet there is a lack of adequate date trees in the upazila. Environment-friendly date trees are no longer available on pond banks and roadsides. Due to the lack of consciousness among people, the number of this tree is decreasing.

Most of the naturally grown date trees have been felled and sold to brick kilns. Now there is a very thin existence of the trees.

During the winter morning in Rajshahi, town dwellers go to villages to take date juice. The winter season is enjoyed by the people in the localities by taking date juice, molasses and cake. Besides, attractive mat is made of date leaf. It is also used as firewood.

But the tree has been in extinction. It has been caused by the climate change. Also necessary overseeing was not made to protect the plant.

One Abdul Mannan and his son Masud Rana of Devipur Village in Durgapur Municipality said, "Professionally, we take date trees from their owners for four months on the basis of giving five to seven kg of date juice molasses from per tree. In the absence of required trees, we cannot make molasses up to the expected volume."

They added, despite that they have made agreements with owners of about 200 trees. Without quitting this ancestral profession, they are continuing it for survival, they maintained.

Durgapur Upazila Agriculture Officer Mashiur Rahman said date trees are almost on the extinction path across the country. The shaving of date tree is a skilled work. So, with the arrival of winter season, the demand of the extractors goes up.



















