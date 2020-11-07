

Farmers happy with first ever BRE-90 paddy yield in Khulna

It has facilitated farmers to follow a new cropping pattern as they are getting more time to cultivate more crops in a year.

Invented by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), there has been a bumper yield of the paddy for the first time, which was cultivated in only three-katha land.

Ronojit Roy, a farmer of Guptomari Village in Batiaghata, has cultivated the paddy for the first time and got expected yield within 118 days of farming.

Ronojit said this paddy grows especially in high or middle high lands.

"I have found expected yield of three maunds from three-katha land this Aman season. I have got profit worth Tk 15,000 after selling the paddy," he also said.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), some farmers of Dauniafad and Guptomari villages in the upazila experimentally cultivated the paddy about four months back. They are now happy to get bumper yield.

Farmers of the upazila generally cultivate Rani Salute, Jotai, Horkoch and some different types of sunned rice. Most of the farmers have now heard about the new BRE-90 paddy, said sources.

Agriculture Officer of Batiaghata Upazila DAE Robiul Islam said scientists of BRRI invented the BRE-90 paddy and the Seed Certification Agency approved it last year.

He added that the DAE will provide all sorts of necessary agro inputs among the farmers if they show interest to cultivate it.

















