Train crushes man in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Nov 6: A man was crushed under the wheels of a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Rajan, 38, was the son of Md Ismail Hossen of Itail Village in the upazila.

Railway police sources said Rajan was walking on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh rail line in the morning. At that time, a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Jamalpur dashed him in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, railway police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Jamalpur Railway Police Station in this connection.












