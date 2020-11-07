Three unnatural deaths in two dists





KHULNA: Two painters died and another fell sick after taking poisonous chemical at Government Boyra Women's College in Daulatpur Police Station (PS) area of the city early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Parvez Biswas, 29, son of Abu Taleb Biswas, and Rafiqul Biswas, 40, son of Rezaul Karim of Pabla Karigorpara area in the PS.

The injured painter Shamim, 32, son of Momrez Biswas, is now undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur PS Kazi Mostak Ahmed said three painters were working at the laboratory room of the college on Thursday. After completion of the work, they left the college stealing a poisonous chemical bottle thinking alcohol.

Later, they took the chemical at Rafiqul's home and felt sick.

Following this, they were rushed to KMCH about 1am, where Rafiqul was declared dead.

Parvez died about 4am there while undergoing treatment.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after autopsies, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A minor girl died unnaturally in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Fatema, 2, was the daughter of Momin of Dehut Village under Dharmagarh Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's father, driver of a three-wheeler, along with some locals was pushing the vehicle on courtyard at noon as its engine did not work. At that time, Fatema went under the three-wheeler while no one was aware of it, leaving her dead on the spot.















