Principal jailed in rape case in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 6: A local court sent the principal of a college to jail on Wednesday in a case filed over raping a girl.

The accused Principal of Kabi Islamia Degree College Shahidul Islam of Bakerganj Upazila in the district raped the girl several times promising her to marry.

As he denied marrying the victim, she filed a rape case with Bakerganj Police Station on June 22 last.

Later, he got anticipatory six-week bail from the High Court, and appearing before the Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on November 4, he prayed for bail.

But, the Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad rejected his plea and sent him to jail.





