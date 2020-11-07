Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Principal jailed in rape case in Barishal

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 6: A local court sent the principal of a college to jail on Wednesday in a case filed over raping a girl.
The accused Principal of Kabi Islamia Degree College Shahidul Islam of Bakerganj Upazila in the district raped the girl several times promising her to marry.
As he denied marrying the victim, she filed a rape case with Bakerganj Police Station on June 22 last.
Later, he got anticipatory six-week bail from the High Court, and appearing before the Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on November 4, he prayed for bail.
But, the Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad rejected his plea and sent him to jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three fined for selling meat of sick cow
Bean growers becoming self-reliant at Dumuria
Madrasa super gets life term for rape
19 nabbed on different charges in 6 dists
Obituary
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Two drown in two districts
Fishers getting less hilsas in Bhola after 22-day ban ends


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft