Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four persons murdered in four districts

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Meherpur, Jashore and Pabna, in three days.  
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A local youth was shot to death at broad daylight allegedly by the chieftain of a Rohingya criminals' gang 'Zakir Bahini' in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Abdus Shukkur, 30, was the son Abul Bashar of Nayapara area under Hnila Union in the upazila.
The deceased's uncle Abul Hashem said seven to eight armed criminals dragged Shukkur out of his house about 10am.
Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali said Zakir Bahini leader Zakir shot Shukkur to death in front of huge number of people suspecting him as a RAB informant.
One of the victim's paternal uncles was also present during the killing.
Teknaf Model Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet.
MEHERPUR: A woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law in Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Mala Khatun, 32, was the wife of Ikram Hossen of Bamondi Cherakipara area in the upazila.
Police and locals said Akram Hossen, younger brother of the deceased's husband, was beating his son over family issues. Mala Khatun tried to stop him. Following this, Akram stabbed Mala with a sharp weapon, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to a local clinic first and later, shifted to Kushtia Medical College Hospital where she died under treatment.
Gangni PS OC Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.
JASHORE: A man was hacked to death and his son injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Abdul Kuddus, 46, was the son of Kakikha of Naodaga Village in the upazila.
The deceased's wife Balika Khatun said her daughter-in-law sold gold ornament to one Selim Hossen of Dhaka Road area for Tk 40,000. Abdul Kuddus and his son Biplob, 25, went to collect money from Selim in the afternoon. At that time, Selim and one Samrat hacked them indiscriminately, leaving them seriously injured.
Locals rushed them to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Kuddus dead.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kotwali Model PS OC (Operation) Abu Hena Milon confirmed the incident.  
PABNA: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by his colleague in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mizanur Rahman Sujan, 37, was the son of late Ismail Hossen of Mridhapara Village in the upazila.
Police said Sujan locked into an altercation with another driver Kashem Jamider over taking passing in the vehicle at Dashuria Union in the afternoon.
At one stage, Kashem started beating Sujan with rod, leaving him seriously injured.
He was taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.
Additional Superintendent of Police Md Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three fined for selling meat of sick cow
Bean growers becoming self-reliant at Dumuria
Madrasa super gets life term for rape
19 nabbed on different charges in 6 dists
Obituary
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Two drown in two districts
Fishers getting less hilsas in Bhola after 22-day ban ends


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft