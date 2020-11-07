Four persons murdered in four districts





TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A local youth was shot to death at broad daylight allegedly by the chieftain of a Rohingya criminals' gang 'Zakir Bahini' in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Abdus Shukkur, 30, was the son Abul Bashar of Nayapara area under Hnila Union in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Abul Hashem said seven to eight armed criminals dragged Shukkur out of his house about 10am.

Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali said Zakir Bahini leader Zakir shot Shukkur to death in front of huge number of people suspecting him as a RAB informant.

One of the victim's paternal uncles was also present during the killing.

Teknaf Model Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet.

MEHERPUR: A woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law in Gangni Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Mala Khatun, 32, was the wife of Ikram Hossen of Bamondi Cherakipara area in the upazila.

Police and locals said Akram Hossen, younger brother of the deceased's husband, was beating his son over family issues. Mala Khatun tried to stop him. Following this, Akram stabbed Mala with a sharp weapon, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to a local clinic first and later, shifted to Kushtia Medical College Hospital where she died under treatment.

Gangni PS OC Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A man was hacked to death and his son injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Abdul Kuddus, 46, was the son of Kakikha of Naodaga Village in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Balika Khatun said her daughter-in-law sold gold ornament to one Selim Hossen of Dhaka Road area for Tk 40,000. Abdul Kuddus and his son Biplob, 25, went to collect money from Selim in the afternoon. At that time, Selim and one Samrat hacked them indiscriminately, leaving them seriously injured.

Locals rushed them to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Kuddus dead.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kotwali Model PS OC (Operation) Abu Hena Milon confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by his colleague in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman Sujan, 37, was the son of late Ismail Hossen of Mridhapara Village in the upazila.

Police said Sujan locked into an altercation with another driver Kashem Jamider over taking passing in the vehicle at Dashuria Union in the afternoon.

At one stage, Kashem started beating Sujan with rod, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Firoz Kabir confirmed the incident.

















