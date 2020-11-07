

Erosion-hit Kamalnagar school being removed before opening

To avoid the erosion, the new building of Ludhua Folkon Foyzunnahar Government Primary School in Patarirhat Union of the upazila is being removed.

The building was constructed at Tk 25 lakh in July last. Before the construction, there was disagreement on raising it there.

Sources said the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) invited tender for raising this semi-pucca school building in the beginning of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. A construction company M/s Nehal Traders got the work order on July 16, 2019 to construct the seven-room building at Tk 36.73 lakh.

The sources also said, at that time, the river erosion reached near the school. Then its design was changed and five rooms instead of seven were constructed hurriedly. The allocation was cut and Tk 25,43,634 was paid to the contractor. The firm handed over the building on July 21, this year.

Meanwhile, a visit to the spot found the river within 40 metres of the building. In this situation, the school authorities started removing it. Some labourers were demolishing the building while others were removing the goods.

Locals said, despite the end of the rainy season, the Meghna erosion is going on. In the meantime, 100 metres area was eroded. Now panic has gripped all.

They also said, as the river neared the building, they had opposed its construction. But the local LGED did not consider it and raised it accordingly. As a result, the allocated money has gone in vain.

Ex-teacher of the school and Panel Chairman of Patarirhat Union Md Shahjahan said, the school suffered erosion earlier as well. In the end of 2016, it was shifted to the present location from Ludhua Folkon area on the face of erosion. Now after four years, erosion has threatened it again. Uncertainly is prevailing among school students.

Head Teacher of the school Abdul Karim said, despite handover of the school building on July 21 last, it could not be inaugurated and academic activities could not be started for the erosion. Taking permission from the highest authorities, the building is being transferred to Islamganj Government Primary School.

Upazila Assistant Education Officer Md Jahirul Islam said, as the erosion reached closer, permission to remove the building has been given after talking with the Upazila Education Committee.

He also said a new location is being searched for the school. Once found, it will be transferred soon.

LGED's Kamalnagar Upazila Engineer Sohel Anwar said, during sending the proposal for the building, the river was far away from the school. But in the last one year, the erosion became severe. So, the building is being demolished.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Laxmipur Faruk Ahmed said, to check the erosion, geo bags were dumped for the time being. But due to severe erosion, it could not be protected.

He informed, a new Development Project Proposal (DPP) under the second phase of the riverbank protection project is awaiting approval. If approved, a permanent erosion prevention embankment will be raised.















