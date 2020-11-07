Video
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Letter To the Editor

Government set to import C-19 vaccines

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Dear Sir
It is heartening to know that the government will import "three crore" doses of novel coronavirus vaccines from India's Serum Institute. Each dose of the vaccine will cost $5, the official said. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has an agreement with AstraZeneca to manufacture the Oxford University vaccine-- ChAdOx1 nCoV-2019.

The vaccine has been named Covishield in India and it could be ready as early as December, reported The Indian Express on October 28. In an interview CEO of Serum Institute, which is currently conducting late-stage trials of the vaccine in India, said the first batch of 100 million doses should be available by the second or third quarter of next year. The SII will be the world's largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of volume which has capped the price of Covid-19 vaccine at $3 per dose for low and middle income countries.





We cordially welcome the government's early initiative of importing vaccine. We also hope that import, transport, storage and distribution will be in a fair way once it is imported.

Shohel Rana
Via e-mail



