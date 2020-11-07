Turkey-France relation goes downhill



Fariha Maimuna



Further escalating tensions, the recent edition of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published featuring a controversial caricature of Erdogan. The French-Turkish controversy has sparkled for a week. This is not the first time Erdogan and Macron have lashed out at each other. Bad blood had already run thick between the two leaders, with Turkey and France sharply at odds with each other on a range of issues. What's behind their recent diplomatic storm?



Turkey and France both are members of NATO, but they have spurred on several issues in recent years, including influence in Africa, Syria and Libya conflict, the Hagia Sophia dilemma, fighting in Nagano-Karabakh territory, and drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. Their gap has broadened this month, with Erdogan calling for a boycott of French goods.



Let's look back on past events. Africa was the continent of France. Other colonial powers like the British ceded their colonies completely. However, France has still a grip on Africa and continuously affecting its former colonies as France makes them compelled to put 50 per cent of their foreign currency reserves into the French treasury and 20 per cent for financial liability. Turkey's African drive started in 2003 when Erdogan was Prime Minister.



Initially, Turkey played limited role in Africa on providing economic assistance, but the move towards military involvement soon became evident, and France didn't like it as they started to lose its privileges in Africa. Turkey is now challenging France's strong influence in predominantly Muslim West African countries that were once French colonies. Turkish companies are also eyeing African markets currently dominated by French firms, which analysts say can only augment the heightening rivalry between Turkey and France.



France and Turkey are backing the opposite sides in Libya's civil war. While France is supporting General Khalifa Haftar, Turkey is supporting the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. Turkey accused France of politically backing Khalifa Haftar against the GNA, having previously provided him military support to combat Islamist militants. France negated this. Also, Turkey had impeded French desire for Haftar to occupy the Libyan capital, and France firmly condemned this move.



Moreover, they have different foreign policy notions in Syria. France is supporting the Kurdish fighters, which Turkey views as terrorists. But, France, the former colonial power in Syria, exalts them as heroes in the combat against the Islamic State (IS) group. Furthermore, regarding the Syrian war, Turkey signed an agreement with the US and Russia. France also expected that Turkey would make a deal with them so that France could limit Turkey's presence in Africa, but it didn't come about, which incited France.



Earlier this year, tensions stirred up between Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. France supported Greece and Cyprus, sparking fears of a more severe gridlock. Macon denounced Turkish moves to explore for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean in areas claimed by Cyprus. He urged Europe to form a united front in addressing what he described as Turkey's "unacceptable" stance in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, adding that Turkey was no longer a partner in the area.

In addition, Macron accused Turkey of escalating the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory saying Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was stimulating Azerbaijan to re-conquer Nagorno-Karabakh, and that was unacceptable.



In the dying gleam of the twilight of the French empire, France is acting as an agitator in various issues with Turkey. Macron has his fingers in every pie wherever Turkey goes, whether it's relatable to them or not. We can clearly see that in the case of the Mediterranean problem. France is apparently meddling in the eastern Mediterranean issue. France forcefully inserted itself into a situation that had nothing to do with them. The Mediterranean is connected with Turkey, and France has no business there rather than instigating and emboldening Greece against Turkey.











Conflict is not a solution to any problem. All the conflictual issues need to be sorted out through dialogue. Otherwise, these issues will bog them down in a quagmire.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

