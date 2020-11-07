

Muhammad Sharif Altaf



On March 8 this year, three patients were first identified in coronavirus in our country. Since then, the number of patients has been increasing day by day. As we have seen, more than four thousand patients have been identified in one day in our country. That number is now perhaps between 1,200 and 1,500. It must be admitted that the rate of infection has decreased; we are no longer at the peak. However, it must be said that our first wave stage is not over yet. Even though the rate of infection began to fall the risk is still high. People are disregarding various suggestions of experts including wearing masks. If this continues, the rate of infection may increase again very suddenly.



Researchers at Imperial College of London have found in a study that the coronavirus responsible for the recent epidemic destroys 8.5 per cent of the human brain's ability to function and causes a variety of mental health problems. The bacterium can remain active in the human brain for at least 10 years. The researchers surveyed more than 84,000 corona infected and those who recovered. It has been found that even after a few weeks or months of release from corona, its effects remain on most of the body.

Many say they are forgetting a lot. In addition, there are more symptoms including body pain, fatigue and heart disease. They call this condition of the brain as 'Brain fog'. Researchers also said that those who recover from COVID-19 disease have no chance of being sure of their immunity. Because the body's immunity lasts only a few months. After that, the person is at risk of getting infected with covid again.



2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility



It is really very difficult to adhere to social distancing in our country. The climate of Bangladesh is warm and the humidity is very high. For this reason, many people do not feel comfortable wearing a mask. But it is very important to do things like wearing a mask or washing hands. Since we still do not have access to the vaccine, the alternative is still our bulwark.



Wearing masks, hand washing and maintaining physical distance are by far the most effective options. Now the Cabinet has decided, the honourable Prime Minister has declared - No Mask, No Service. The government will do its job, but we will also have the responsibility. Employees in different organizations should be required to wear masks. Consumers should not receive services without wearing a mask.

Many countries have overcome the crisis in the medical system. Bangladesh's readiness and capability is no longer weak. When the vaccine comes, Bangladesh will definitely get it. We believe that Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is quite active in management of vaccines on time. The reality of over last 10 months is that the most effective way to prevent corona is to follow proper hygiene rules. Countries that have followed hygiene since the beginning of the corona infection have been and are doing well. So we all have to follow proper hygiene rules in our own interest, in the interest of the family, in the interest of the country, keeping in mind the horrors of coronavirus and the harmful aspects of the disease.











The bottom line is that, quality vaccines may need more time to be available. Until then, everyone must follow proper hygiene rules, including wearing a mask. Special activities should be conducted for the protection of elderly, pregnant mothers and children. The free mask distribution program of government as well as social and business organizations will play a very important role. In addition to motivation, law enforcement agencies can be deployed if necessary to ensure everybody use mask and follow health related suggestions. We have to remember--mask is now a social vaccine.



The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

The second wave of COVID-19 has started in different countries of Europe including UK, France and Germany. Corona infections have also increased in various parts of the United States. The severity of the virus is evident from the number of new corona cases in the world in 24 hours. Many countries, including France and Britain, have already taken drastic measures to deal with the situation, including lockdowns. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also warned that the corona infection may increase in our country next winter. The Prime Minister also instructed those concerned to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.On March 8 this year, three patients were first identified in coronavirus in our country. Since then, the number of patients has been increasing day by day. As we have seen, more than four thousand patients have been identified in one day in our country. That number is now perhaps between 1,200 and 1,500. It must be admitted that the rate of infection has decreased; we are no longer at the peak. However, it must be said that our first wave stage is not over yet. Even though the rate of infection began to fall the risk is still high. People are disregarding various suggestions of experts including wearing masks. If this continues, the rate of infection may increase again very suddenly.Researchers at Imperial College of London have found in a study that the coronavirus responsible for the recent epidemic destroys 8.5 per cent of the human brain's ability to function and causes a variety of mental health problems. The bacterium can remain active in the human brain for at least 10 years. The researchers surveyed more than 84,000 corona infected and those who recovered. It has been found that even after a few weeks or months of release from corona, its effects remain on most of the body.Many say they are forgetting a lot. In addition, there are more symptoms including body pain, fatigue and heart disease. They call this condition of the brain as 'Brain fog'. Researchers also said that those who recover from COVID-19 disease have no chance of being sure of their immunity. Because the body's immunity lasts only a few months. After that, the person is at risk of getting infected with covid again.The complexity of the COVID-19 challenge is widely discussed. Since safe and effective vaccines are not becoming available very quickly, it will not be possible to prevent widespread infections without special precautions. So, it is now imperative to reduce the number of first-wave corona infections. Otherwise, the second wave could make the situation more critical. Even in countries like China, there is occasional increase in infections, they are able to test millions of people in an entire city at once. We don't have the opportunity for such a huge testing. So our first wave mitigation is very important.It is really very difficult to adhere to social distancing in our country. The climate of Bangladesh is warm and the humidity is very high. For this reason, many people do not feel comfortable wearing a mask. But it is very important to do things like wearing a mask or washing hands. Since we still do not have access to the vaccine, the alternative is still our bulwark.Wearing masks, hand washing and maintaining physical distance are by far the most effective options. Now the Cabinet has decided, the honourable Prime Minister has declared - No Mask, No Service. The government will do its job, but we will also have the responsibility. Employees in different organizations should be required to wear masks. Consumers should not receive services without wearing a mask.Many countries have overcome the crisis in the medical system. Bangladesh's readiness and capability is no longer weak. When the vaccine comes, Bangladesh will definitely get it. We believe that Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is quite active in management of vaccines on time. The reality of over last 10 months is that the most effective way to prevent corona is to follow proper hygiene rules. Countries that have followed hygiene since the beginning of the corona infection have been and are doing well. So we all have to follow proper hygiene rules in our own interest, in the interest of the family, in the interest of the country, keeping in mind the horrors of coronavirus and the harmful aspects of the disease.The bottom line is that, quality vaccines may need more time to be available. Until then, everyone must follow proper hygiene rules, including wearing a mask. Special activities should be conducted for the protection of elderly, pregnant mothers and children. The free mask distribution program of government as well as social and business organizations will play a very important role. In addition to motivation, law enforcement agencies can be deployed if necessary to ensure everybody use mask and follow health related suggestions. We have to remember--mask is now a social vaccine.The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka