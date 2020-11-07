

Scam in climate change projects



The seven projects were funded by the state-run Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF). They had been implemented between 2011 and 2018; all of them were approved on political considerations, rather than necessity and relevance for local communities.



The shocking eye-opener, however, a personal assistant of a former minister, allegedly, took 10 per cent of the total budget for three projects and got those approved. Of the seven projects, four were for forestation, two for solar street lights, and one for a solar power station. Because of the financial scam, the projects faced financial losses. Moreover, people did not benefit from them. In its place, a dubious syndicate and authorities engaged in them illegally made financial gains from the irregularities and corruption.



Worryingly, Bangladesh has already been identified as vulnerable country to the impact of global climate change. Due to rampant swindling of funds in such climate projects, our short and long-term climate change goals are failing. As a result of widespread corruption, as mentioned above, Bangladesh might lose its reputation as a frontrunner in climate change diplomacy. If the donor countries and organisations turn away and stop donating to fight the impact of climate change, Bangladesh will face a serious problem.











However, it is really unfortunate that officials responsible to execute projects are involved in such daylight robberies. While Bangladesh can lead the least developed countries (LDCs) to put diplomatic pressure on the developed countries to ensure mitigation funding based on the Paris Climate Agreement, corruption can step down Bangladesh's position in international arena.



