Hefajat’s anti-France protest continues in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 6: Hefajat-e-Islam Bangladesh continued its anti-France protest in Bogura city on Friday against French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about Islam and defense of cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

After Jumma prayers, Hefajat-e-Islam Bogura chapter activists, students, and teaches of different madrasa brought out a rally in the city.

The protesters demanded that the government bring a state condemnation and hate motion against Paris in the parliament and end diplomatic ties with it.

They also called for shutting down the French embassy in Dhaka and boycott the country's products.

They warned to take protest to the street if their demands are not met. -UNB