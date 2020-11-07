2 die in Khulna after drinking poisonous liquor





The deceased were identified as Parvez Biswas, 29, son of Abu Taleb Biswas and Rafikul Biswas, 40, son of Rezaul Karim of Pabla Karikorpara under Daulatpur Police Station in the city.

The unconscious paint mechanic Shamim, 32, son of Momrez Biswas, is undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Kazi Mostak Ahmed said the three paint mechanics did painting work at the laboratory room of the Government Women College at Boyra yesterday.

They left the college after stealing a poisonous chemical bottle thinking it to be alcohol after completion of work, he said.

Later, the trio drank the poisonous chemical liquor in Rafiqul's residence and fell sick. They were rushed to KMCH around 1.00am where duty doctor declared Rafiqul Biswas died.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post mortem. -BSS























