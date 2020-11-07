Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 die in Khulna after drinking poisonous liquor

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

KHULNA Nov 6: Two paint mechanics died and one's condition is critical after drinking poisonous chemical at Government Boyra Women College in the early hours on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Parvez Biswas, 29, son of Abu Taleb Biswas and Rafikul Biswas, 40, son of Rezaul Karim of Pabla Karikorpara under Daulatpur Police Station in the city.
The unconscious paint mechanic Shamim, 32, son of Momrez Biswas, is undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Kazi Mostak Ahmed said the three paint mechanics did painting work at the laboratory room of the Government Women College at Boyra yesterday.
They left the college after stealing a poisonous chemical bottle thinking it to be alcohol after completion of work, he said.
Later, the trio drank the poisonous chemical liquor in Rafiqul's residence and fell sick. They were rushed to KMCH around 1.00am where duty doctor declared Rafiqul Biswas died.
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post mortem.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hefajat’s anti-France protest continues in Bogura
2 die in Khulna after drinking poisonous liquor
Hygienic lamb meat can ensure sound public health: Experts
Four bird poachers jailed in capital
Rape victim raped again in Lalmonirhat
8,046kg mother hilsa seized in 22 days
96 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft