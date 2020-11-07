Hygienic lamb meat can ensure sound public health: Experts





They also unequivocally called for hygienic lamb slaughter houses for safe meat to protect the public health from various infectious diseases including the fatal Covid-19.

Many of the existing slaughter houses are very vulnerable to spreading various communicable diseases, they said, adding so, utmost emphasis should be given on transforming the slaughtering houses into hygienic ones.

The experts put the stress while taking part in a virtual meeting titled "Production of safe and nutritious lamb meat- Bangladesh Context" on Thursday night. Bangladesh Safe Agro Food Efforts (BSAFE) hosted the meeting.

BSAFE Member and Former Director of Poultry Research and Training Center Dr. Kazi Kamaruddin moderated the discussion, while BSAFE Chairman of Dr Zainul Abedin was in the chair.

Prof Abul Hashem from the Department of Animal Sciences in Bangladesh Agricultural University, Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Rajshahi University and its Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Hemayetul Islam took part in the open discussion as resource persons.

Dr Ahmed Masiha Jamil from the Department of Medicine in Rajshahi Medical College and Chairman of the Department Medicine and Public Health in Sher-E-Bangla Agriculture University Prof Saiful Islam and lamb farmers Shalma Khatun, Masuma Begum and Suratun Nessa also spoke.

In the meeting, the discussants evaluated and assessed the performance of the 'Validation of Good Practices of On-farm Lamb Production System'.

Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS) and the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Rajshahi University are jointly implementing the project in the region with financial support of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) for the last couple of years.

Dr Zainul Abedin observed that a large-scale promotion of commercial sheep farming can be the effective means of meeting the existing protein demands as it can contribute to the increased production of woolen fibre and improvement of rural livelihood as well. -BSS

















