Rape victim raped again in Lalmonirhat





The victim filed a case at Patgram Police station on Thursday evening accusing Robi Mia, 18, son of Abdul Alim Mia of Mominpur village under Jongra union.

According to the case statement, the victim was visiting her sister in Kuchlibari union. On Wednesday evening, their neighbour Robi came to the house and raped her. The girl's sister and brother-in-law were not at home at the time.

The victim's sister rescued her but the rapist fled. The girl filed the case after the local arbitration failed to resolve the matter.

Patgram Police Station's in-charge Sumon Kumar Mohonto said the girl had filed a gang rape case last month against 10 people in Kaliganj.

He said police are trying to arrest Robi.

Bangladesh has seen a spike in rape incidents in recent weeks. Between January and September this year, nearly 1,000 rape incidents were reported, over 200 of them gang rapes, according to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra.

But this is believed to be a fraction of the incidents as many victims do not report assaults fearing stigmatisation.

The government has recently incorporated death penalty as the highest punishment for rape in the law after a series of sexual assaults triggered countrywide protests.

The conviction rate for rape in Bangladesh is below 1 percent, according to Human Rights Watch. -UNB





















