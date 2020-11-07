Video
Mother Hilsa Conservation Campaign

8,046kg mother hilsa seized in 22 days

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) conducted various campaigns to create public awareness as part of the government's 'Mother Hilsa Conservation Campaign 2020'.
Hilsa catching was prohibited in the coastal areas from October 14 to November 4 in order to preserve the breeding grounds of Hilsa during the breeding season, said a press release on Thursday.
During this time, the members of 5 bases, 23 small and big ships of Bangladesh Coast Guard, 57 permanent and 4 temporary contingents were always on patrol in different rivers of the country through more than 100 Coast Guard boats and chartered civil boats. In the last 22 days, the Coast Guard has carried out raids on various rivers in the coastal areas.
A total of 13.6 million meters of current nets, other illegal nets, 204 engine-driven wooden boats and 8,046 kg of illegally extracted Mother-Hilsa were seized while 568 fishermen were held for illegal fishing at that time. The estimated market value of the seized goods is around Tk 55 crore. The seized nets were later destroyed by burning in the presence of the local magistrate and fisheries officer while, the seized fish were distributed among the local orphans and destitute.
Besides, the detained fishermen were also sentenced and fined in different terms through mobile courts.
Bangladesh Coast Guard will continue to conduct regular operations in the areas under its jurisdiction to control law and order, ensure public safety as well as to curb robberies and illegal fishing.


