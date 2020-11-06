Video
Entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in BD suspended

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Bangladesh holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.
The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel, said the Embassy in a post shared on its verified Facebook page on Thursday.
Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected.




Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassy.
Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Bangladesh with visas issued after 5 November 2020      will not be affected.
The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19, said the Embassy.
The measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.    -UNB



