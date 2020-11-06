Entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in BD suspended





The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel, said the Embassy in a post shared on its verified Facebook page on Thursday.

Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected.









Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassy.

Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Bangladesh with visas issued after 5 November 2020 will not be affected.

The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19, said the Embassy.

