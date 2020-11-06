Video
Suspension order of GP TU leader stayed

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday stayed the Grameen Telecom order that suspended Firoz Mahmud Hasan, general
secretary of its Sramik-Karmachari Union.
Grameen Telecom is an initiative of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammed, was established on October 16 in 1995, and the company is 34.20 per cent shareholder in the country's largest mobile phone operator Grameen Phone.
The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Firoz Mahmud Hasan challenging his suspension order.
Lawyer Md Yousuf Ali moved for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney Nowroz Russell Chowdhury represented the State in the court.  
Earlier on October 25, Md Ashraful Hasan, managing director of the Grameen Telecom issued a suspension order that sacked a total of 99 employees of the company including Firoz Mahmud Hasan centring union activities.




The company has sacked the employees without consultation with the Sramik-Karmachari Union, a central bargaining organization (CBA) of the company registered under the labour directorate., said lawyer Md Yousuf Ali.
Earlier, on Sunday at a human chain in front of National press club the union leader of the CBA urged the government to take necessary action against Grameen Telecom and demanded immediate reinstatement to their job.


