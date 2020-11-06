Delhi can soon become ‘corona capital’: Indian HC





A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely "haywire" on the pandemic. The bench said the AAP government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately.

The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot. "The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up," the bench said and added "We are going to take it very seriously." The remarks were made by the bench while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi's daily Covid figures had been oscillating in the 4,000-6,000-cases range for the last few weeks, during which it reported record numbers on several days. It, however, breached the 6,000-mark on Tuesday, forcing the Delhi government to admit the third wave.

New Delhi, the capital city with the worst air quality worldwide, suffered its most toxic day in a year on Thursday, recording the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit.

A raging coronavirus epidemic, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases in the city of 20 million, has heightened alarm over the health hazard posed by the choking smog, with doctors warning of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses.

"At this time in Delhi, coronavirus and pollution are causing a major havoc," Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister said in a recorded video on Twitter. "We are seeing all round the sky is covered with smoke, and because of this the situation from coronavirus is worsening."

The deadly PM2.5 particles are less than 2.5 microns in diameter, can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system, potentially causing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases including lung cancer, according to WHO.

"Woke up with a feeling that poisonous garbage is stuck in my windpipe," said Rahul Ojha, a resident who tagged government authorities in a tweet, blaming them for inaction.

Delhi's air pollution typically worsens in October and November due to farmers burning off stubble in surrounding states, traffic fumes and windless days.

On Thursday, the federal air quality and weather monitoring agency recorded 4,135 incidents of farm fires - the highest of the season. Firecrackers ignited for a Hindu festival on Wednesday added to the problem, some people said.

The average PM2.5 level was 370 per cubic metre of air against the WHO's prescribed safe limit of 25 per cubic metre. The overall air quality index (AQI), which includes other pollutants besides PM2.5 particles, crossed 460 on a scale of 500, the worst since Nov. 14, 2019.

If the air quality stays in the severe zone for 48 hours, authorities could bar vehicles entering Delhi, shut down construction, and stop half the cars owned by residents from being driven on roads through an odd-even scheme.

The surge in cases comes as Delhi appears to be heading for a cold wave. The minimum temperate today dropped to 10 degrees Celsius -- a record low this season. Along with the mercury, a huge drop has been recorded in the capital's air quality too.

Scientists had warned that low temperature, coupled with increasing pollution levels, could lead to an exponential spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Last month, the National Centre for Disease Control had put the figure at upto 15,000 cases a day in the winter.

Another factor that could have contributed to the unprecedented hike in the national capital is the ongoing festive season. Experts had warned that people may drop their guard against the virus while shopping and celebrating festivals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cautioned people against ignoring the anti-Covid norms.









Kejriwal today said authorities are preparing to ensure there is no shortage of hospital beds during any emergencies. "We are also going to contest in the Supreme Court that high court order on our rule to reserve up to 80% ICU beds reserved (for COVID-19 patients) in private hospitals," he said. -REUTERS





