Inflation rises to  7 yrs high

Bangladesh's point-to-point general inflation rate has increased to 6.44 per cent in October, the highest in seven years, amid the coronavirus (COvid-19)pandemic.The country had the previous highest inflation of 6.78 per cent by the end of 2012-13 fiscal year.A higher rise in rural inflation rate compared with the urban one and the increase in food inflation to 7.34 per cent escalated general inflation last month, according to data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.In rural areas, inflation was 6.67 per cent while the rate was 6.3 per cent in urban areas.In September, general inflation was 5.97 per cent and food inflation 6.5 per cent.The central bank said in a report by the end of September that a range of expansionary fiscal and monetary policiesare likely to boost economic activities in full swing in the near future."Extraordinarily easy financing conditions may pose upside risks for price stability in the coming quarters," the report added.