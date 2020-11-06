Video
Seven Climate-Related Projects

Tk 37.7cr wasted due to corruption: TIB

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said government has wasted Tk 37.7 crore due to corruption and irregularities from the allocated Tk 68.16 crore in seven climate-related projects.
On Thursday TIB revealed this in a research paper title "Climate Change Mitigation Finance and Project Implementation in Bangladesh: Governance Challenges and Way Forwards."
After two years of research on seven projects TIB said all the projects have been approved on the basis of political recommendations.
Bribing a personal assistant of a former minister with an advance of 10 per cent of the project money has been levelled against three of the projects.
Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB, said, "Projects are taken and implemented under political influence, and public opinion is ignored. Even the CAG office and IMID of the Planning Commission did not audit and evaluate the projects."
"Lack of public      participation, accountability and increased political influence created the opportunity for corruption," he said.
Mentioning that Bangladesh has lagged behind in global environmental politics due to adopting coal and other fossil fuel dependent projects, the TIB said, "The government's investment priority on coal and other fossil fuel-based projects instead of renewable energy is a clear violation of its national and global commitments."
The report said, Bangladesh has set its National Climate Change Mitigation Target 'Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)' in 2015 in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement.
According to the agreement every country has to implement climate mitigation technologies along with the renewable energy, forestry and biodiversity conservation projects in collaboration with national and international partners.  
But Bangladesh could not fulfil the mitigation commitment in the NDC due to emphasize on installing fossil energy running power station instead of renewable energy.
As a result "Bangladesh gets only Tk 12,699 crore 70 lakh from the allocated Tk 2 lakh 30 thousand crore from the international source.   
Among the seven projects four have been carried out for forestry and three related to renewable energy activities.  
According to the TIB research paper, out of four forestation projects two did not maintain diversity of tree species and rest two projects are been partially completed.  
Among the three renewable energy projects are street lighting projects. Where 50 kilowatts of electricity is being supplied at the consumer level against the target of 750 kilowatts mentioned in the proposal.




The transport sector has also set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent compared to 2015, but no specific action plan has been worked out on how to reduce this rate' the report claim.




