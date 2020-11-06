Video
DU Rape Case

Sohag placed on3-day remand

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

The main accused in Dhaka University student rape case, also the leader of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Nazmul Hasan Sohag, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Kanak Barua granted the remand after DB Inspector Wahiduzzaman produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.
The accused, Nazmul Hasan Sohag passed the masters degree from Islamic Studies Department of Dhaka University. The victim is also his one year junior in
the same department.
A team of Detective Branch (DB) arrested Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader, Sohag from Roy Saheb Bazar area on Wednesday.
The victim filed the case with Kotwali police against the six including former DUCSU Vice President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur and Nazmul Hasan Sohag and four parishad leaders on September 21 under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
Another case was also filed with Lalbagh Police Station against   Nazmul Hasan Sohag and others on September 21.
On October 8, the DU student started a fast-unto-death demanding arrest of Nur and five others in the rape case.
The victim DU student vowed to continue the strike until Nur and Hasan Al Mamun, suspended convener of the Parishad, are arrested.
 The 22-year-old student alleged that she was cheated over false promise of marriage on January 3 in 2020.
Four other accused in the case are Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakshan Parishad joint convenor Saiful Islam, co-convenor Nazmul Huda and Dhaka University student Abdullah Hil Baki.
Two accused Saiful Islam, co-convenor Nazmul Huda are behind bars in the case.


